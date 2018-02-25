Khawaja Asif inaugurates Sialkot-Kingra Road

SIALKOT :Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday inaugurated the newly-constructed 17.88 KM-long main Sialkot-Kingra Road at Oora Chowk near here. On this occasion, he said that the government had spent Rs651 million on the project for providing better means of communication to the people living in far-off villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary. MPAs Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Ch Muhammad Ikram, Rana Liaquat Ali and Sialkot Mayor Ch Tauheed Akhtar were also present.

Orignally published by APP