Khawaja Asif hints at possibility of elections before appointment of new Army Chief

London: Following the deteriorating economic situation in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with other federal ministers, embarked on a visit to London to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif. However, soon after reaching London, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at the possibility of holding elections this year before the appointment of a new Army Chief.

“We may have to hold elections before the appointment of an army chief,” Khawaja Asif said in an interview with BBC Urdu.

Referring to the decision of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, deciding not to accept an extension in tenure, the defence minister said that he welcomes this decision.

“I welcome this announcement as it has closed the door to speculation. Earlier, General Raheel Sharif had never directly or indirectly demanded an extension of his tenure,” Khawaja Asif added.

When asked if the current government would consider the name of Lt. General Faiz Hameed for the slot of COAS, Khawaja Asif responded that if Lt. General Faiz Hameed’s name comes on the seniority list, it would be taken into consideration.

More to follow…