Khawaja Asif files nomination papers for Sialkot NA seat

LAHORE : After being declared eligible to contest elections by the Supreme Court, former foreign minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif is set to run in the July 25 general elections as he filed his nomination papers for a National Assembly seat (NA-73) and provincial assembly seat (PP-37) in Sialkot on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after filing the nomination papers, he said the people will give their verdict on July 25.

He expressed a resolve that he will uphold the respect and sanctity of the people’s vote and will also try to come up to their expectations.

The PML-N leader said disagreement among politicians doesn’t bode well for the country, putting the issues of national importance on the backer burner.

On June 01, the Supreme Court of Pakistan annulled the verdict of Islamabad High Court (IHC) disqualifying the former foreign minister from the office for life.

The decision was announced by a three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial of the apex court. Asif had filed a review petition in the SC against his disqualification in late April.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar, who had contested against Asif during 2013 general elections in the NA-110 constituency from PTI’s platform, filed a petition against Khawaja Asif, arguing that Asif hid the fact of holding an Iqama, or a foreign work permit, in his nomination papers.