Khawaja Asif challenges his disqualification in SC

ISLAMABAD : Foreign minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday challenged the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding his disqualification over iqama in Supreme Court.

In a petition, Khawaja Asif stated that he unintentionally concealed the details of his bank accounts but provided them before the filing of current writ. He further requested the court to annul the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On April 27, IHC disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif from the parliament under Article 62 (1) (f).

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, had reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar’s plea on April-10. As per details garnered, the verdict was announced by Justice Athar Minallah.

The bench disqualified Khawaja Asif in the following words: “We declare that the Respondent was not qualified to contest the General Election of 2013 from NA 110 as he did not fulfill the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with section 99(1)(f) of the Act of 1976. The petition is, therefore, allowed. The Registrar of this Court is directed to send certified copy of this judgment to the Election Commission for de-notifying the Respondent as Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. A copy is also directed to be sent to the Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan for information.”

It is worth here to mention that Dar had lost elections to Asif in May-2013. The PTI leader moved court against Asif relying on apex court’s landmark July-28 judgment pertaining to receivable salary under which the SC had ousted ex-premier Nawaz Sharif.

Orignally published by INP