Khattak’s wife not allowed to board US flight

Observer Report

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak’s wife Amira Khattak was offloaded from a flight heading to the United States as the Computerised National Identity Card she presented to the immigration authorities did not count as a travel document.

Amira holds a US passport and was in transit to the country by an Emirates flight. At the immigration clearance, she produced the CNIC as her travel document, however, it was not categorised as a proper documentation.

She was offloaded for not possessing the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, Pakistani passport or a US visa.