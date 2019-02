Peshawar

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned nephew of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak in illegal appointments case on Monday. Nowshera tehsil nazim Ahad Khattak was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog for inquiry into illegal appointments by violating service rules. Khattak was facing charges of financial irregularities worth millions and awarding more than 52 appointments on different posts to blue-eyed persons.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp