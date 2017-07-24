Khattak wants transparency in all KP uplift schemes

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak in principle agreed to the proposed service structure for the employees of Small Industrial Board and a bonus subject to the balance sheet of expenditures and earnings of all the centers of the small industrial development board. He was presiding over the 100th meeting of the SIDB Board of Directors at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Special Assistant to CM on Industries, Administrative secretaries, members of board of directors, Haji Afzal and others attended.

The meeting had a detail discussion on the performance of different centers of the small industrial board and made a number of decisions to bring transparency, efficiency to the board and dedicate it to the twin goal of modern training to the youth and profitability and earning by different centers. The meeting also approved the minutes of the previous meeting. It also approved the budget of the SIDB.

The Chief Minister directed to plan the replacement of different old machineries for enhanced production and reduce electricity fare adding that there should be no extension to anyone who had a lease of plot and did not develop it yet. There are set rules and regulations and these should be followed.The board can make a decision under a special environment to lease out additional adjacent land to the industrial plot owner, he added.

Pervez Khattak said the government would ensure transparency in the all money earning projects adding that the government would develop a facility and would ensure that it was run by competent and professional peoples.

What is important to see is that it should not be the wastage of the resources and the burden on the government exchequer. He advised the organization to get the twin goal of training and money earning. The organization should reconstitute its working on modern lines, prepare a plan and implement the whole program. The government he assured would implement the recommendations.