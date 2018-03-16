Khattak wants mechanism for giving stipends to Imams

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak has directed to work out a transparent mechanism for provision of monthly stipend to Pesh Imam as per the provincial cabinet decision throughout the province.

He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister House Peshawar here on Thursday. Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Haji Habib-ur-Rehman, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting. The meeting also reviewed process and requirements for payment of monthly stipend to Pesh Imam of mosques and mode of payment in this regard.

He said that provincial cabinet had already approved payment of monthly stipend to Pesh Imam throughout the province and relevant department should finalize process of payment as expeditiously as possible.

We have to make the whole mechanism of payment to the Pesh Imam of mosques throughout the province in consonance with the law, he added.

Pervez Khattak regretted that despite that the step aimed welfare and development of Pesh Imams certain quarters are criticizing his government that has no political motives.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Chief Minister (CM) Pervez Khattak has directed the district administration Karak for the acquisition of land for the Oil Refinery and remove all the hurdles in this regard.

He also directed for the environment cleanliness and adjustment of local qualified engineers, skilled manpower etc in the project.

He was presiding over a meeting on different projects initiated by FWO in the province, Chief Minister House Peshawar.