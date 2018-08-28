Khattak vows to make defence of country impregnable

Rawalpindi

Pervez Khattak on Monday has assumed the charge as Minister for Defence.

The newly Minister was welcomed by Defence Secretary Lt. General (Retd) Ikram Ul Haq at Minis-try of Defence, Rawalpindi today.

Defence Minister held introductory meeting with the senior officers of the Ministry. He was also briefed about the role and functions of Ministry and its allied organizations. Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that the Armed Forces of the country would be strengthened, in terms of resources and equipment, so as to make defence of the country impregnable.—INP

