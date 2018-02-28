Khattak vows to make reforms in police dept

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said that PTI government had a commitment to reform the police, made it apolitical and sensitized it to the improved law & order situation, better security and bringing out the masses from the fear syndrome’. An independent and administratively empowered police force, he said, has started delivering for changing the Thana culture, eliminating the third degree method in Thana and more dedicated to its professional responsibilities. Police in the province changed with a change role dedicated to crime fighting and mitigating people’s sufferings, he added.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Affairs (INL) Funded Police projects at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Director INL Gregory Schfell and IGP Salahuddin Mehsud also addressed the function. A detailed presentation was also given at the occasion regarding the INL funded projects for police in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the upgradation of services, strengthening of institution and improved security cover in the province. These projects included Police Lines Kabal Swat measuring 70 Kanal of land have been completed with the cost of Rs. 371 million. Three police stations in Swat that included Kabal, Rahimabad and Mingora costing Rs. 265 million have been completed.

Joint police training Centre Nowshera costing Rs. 657 million measuring 400 kanal of land for the training requirement of police has been completed. Police Lines Daggar measuring 200 kanal of land with the cost of Rs. 800 million have been completed. 31 police posts with the cost of Rs. 800 million have been completed for strengthening of security crescent around Peshawar. Another additional works at JPTC has been completed with the cost of Rs. 90 million. The upcoming projects in the Phase 2 included an additional amount of Rs. 800 million to fulfill the requirements of the training centre.

Addressing the function, Chief Minister said he wanted police committed and dedicated to this original task of professional policing, fighting crimes and making a difference by performance. He said when PTI took over in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like other institutions, police stayed one of the most politicized institutions in the province, protecting the interest of political elites. Political interference in Police was at its peak and police was not fighting crimes but had become a tool to promote crimes, he added.