Khattak urges Tareen group to not take extreme steps

Fawad says PTI’s doors open for dissidents

Amid high political temperature in the country after opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader Pervez Khattak has requested Jahangir Tareen group to not take extreme steps immediately. According to sources familiar with the development, Pervez Khattak contacted Tareen group’s Aun Chaudhry late night and discussed reservations of the disgruntled lawmakers of the party.

The defense minister requested disgruntled party members to not take important decisions for the time being and they will be informed about some major development soon.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also contacted Aun Chaudhry. It merits mention that majority of Tareen group members have recommended to side with the opposition

According to sources, an important consultative meeting of Tareen group was held in Lahore on Friday which was also attended by Jahangir Tareen through video link.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that doors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are always open for dissident members of National Assembly. Talking to media in Islamabad, he said members who deceive Prime Minister Imran Khan will be rejected by the people.

He said dissidents who desire to vote against Imran Khan should first resign and then get re-elected as they won elections with PTI ticket. He urged the opposition to end bitterness and save the constitution.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that a Minister of Punjab government has been in touch with the dissident National Assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The provincial minister, belonging to Multan, has contacted them after he was given the task by the Chief inister of Punjab Usman Buzdar.