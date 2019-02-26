Khattak urges India to share evidence on Pulwama attack

Islamabad

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has urged India to come up with evidence on the Pulwama attack, rather than raising belligerent statements against Pakistan on Monday. Speaking to news men in the parliament house, the minister said India was fond of warmongering and issuance of threats.

“Pakistan is ready to give a befitting response to Indian threats,” vowed Khattak. While repeating prime minister’s invitation for talks, he urged the BJP government to share evidence with Pakistan and restrain from raising baseless allegations over Islamabad.

Moving further, the defence minister said BJP was deliberately escalating situation with Pakistan to gain benefit in the upcoming polls in India. He pinned hope that situation between both the atomic neighbour countries will improve soon.—INP

