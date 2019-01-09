Khattak underscores need for optimum utilization of public properties

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A meeting of the committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to determine the use of public properties was held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak in Islamabad on Tuesday. The minister directed the concerned authorities to complete all formalities and legal process vis-a-vis the utilization of these properties for the welfare of the state.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the Secretary Housing and Works and officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and other departments.

Last month in a statement, Pervez Khattak underscored the need for optimum utilization of public properties.

The defence minister said unutilized land would be developed with public private partnership and asked provinces to identify lands and future plan for their utilization. He also directed to conduct survey and prepare feasibility report on various pilot projects.

Khattak said that the working group has identified 2017 properties of different federal governments with 47,230 kanal area which will be utilized to generate revenue and also for construction of houses for the prime minister’s five million housing project.

