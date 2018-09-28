Khattak to head parliamentary body formed to probe rigging charges

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak will head a parliamentary committee constituted to probe alleged rigging in the July 25 general elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Pervez Khattak as head of the parliamentary panel formed to probe rigging charges in line with the demand of the opposition in the National Assembly.

A notification about the committee will be issued once the Senate nominates its members who will be part of the body.

The premier has informed Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser about his decision with regard to the committee head.

The opposition parties had earlier forwarded eight names to the government for their inclusion in the 20-member parliamentary committee.

These include PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar and PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Rana Tanveer.

Earlier on Thursday, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser presided over a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the formation of the parliamentary panel.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Deputy Secretary General MNA Farrukh Habib were also present on this occasion.

The meeting discussed different issues pertaining to the constitution of the parliamentary committee that will probe the allegations of rigging in the general elections.

