Khattak for timely completion of Swat Motorway

CM approves roads of Namli, Kasala, Bara Hoter; other areas of Galiyat

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for round the clock work on Swat Motorway to ensure timely and quality completion of this vital project. He was chairing review meeting on under-construction Swat Express Way at CM Secretariat Peshawar. Advisor to Chief Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, Provincial Secretary for communication Engr. Muhammad Asif Khan, high ups of PkHA, FWO, NLC, WAPDA, Sui Gas and other concerned federal and provincial departments attended.

The chief minister asked the authorities concerned for expediting all developmental and construction works on the highway including cutting of rocks, drilling and lining of the tunnels, installation of facilities along both sides of the road including rest places, restaurants and mosques, security arrangements for passengers the appointment of security staff and procurement of vehicles and other allied requirements. He also directed for the arrangement for payment of required Rs.120 million to the concerned federal body for foolproof security arrangement on this highway.

The authorities told that 100% land acquisition for the motorway right from Kernal Sher Interchange to Chakdara has been completed, high transmission lines being removed, work on 1200 meter dual parallel, tunnels from both northern and southern sides was in last stages of completion while the identification and land acquisition process of seven interchanges on express way has also been completed. The project has 5 packages and construction work was in full swing on all of them. The first phase of motorway from Kernal Sher Khan interchange to Katlung would be open for traffic within next couple of months. The drilling and cutting works in mountainous areas was also carried on round the clock whereas the remaining portion of 81 Km Swat Motorway up to Chakdara would also be opened for all traffic by March or April 2018.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak approved different roads in Galiyat areas of district Abbottabad that would cost Rs 250 million. The roads approved here Thursday by the Chief Minister included Namli Maira, Kasala, Barhotri and other areas of Galiyat that had already been reflected in the annual developmental program of the province.

He also directed the quarter concerned to make arrangements for the clearance of roads in the coming snowfall season. The required machinery and manpower should be sensitized and necessary steps should be taken, he added.