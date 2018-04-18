Khattak terms budget 2018 presentation “pre-poll rigging”

ISLAMABAD : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak terms presentation budget by PML-N govt, just before general elections, “pre-poll rigging”.

Khattak while talking to the journalists said It is unfair for the current government to present the budget for the upcoming government.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is expected to announce the budget for next fiscal year on April 27 in a special session of National Assembly. The PML-N government will complete its tenure on May 31, after which the caretaker setup will take over to ensure transparency of general elections.

If the current government presents the budget then it will be a political budget, he said, explaining that the budget’s sole purpose would be to gain a political advantage. “It is the responsibility of the new government to present the budget of 2018-2019,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader added.

Orignally published by INP