Khattak stresses need for production of skilled manpower

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has stressed the need for the efficient training facilities to produce skilled manpower in the province adding that the future of the province would largely depend upon the skilled manpower. He appreciated the management of KP TEVTA for bringing the previously closed and dysfunctional training facilities to the final stage of operationalization.

He was presiding over the KP TEVTA Board of Directors meeting at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Members of the Board of Directors of KP TEVTA and other relevant officers of the provincial government attended. The meeting was informed about the operationalization of different training facilities, the extension of work of the KP TEVTA and the progress made so far under the Chief Minister’s directives for the enhanced training facilities throughout the province. The meeting was informed about the restarting of two training centres at AKora Khattak and Peshawar which were closed some twenty years back. The Chief Minister appreciated it and hoped that this would give a big boost in the skill enhancement of the youth of the area.

He also appreciated the restarting of three training institutes at Batagram, Balokot and Khaki Mansehra adding that these institutes would train the locals of the three districts to get benefit of the industrialization in the backdrop of CPEC adding that the government would go with the focus approach to trap all opportunities for the skill enhancement of the youth. The board during the course of discussion approved the establishment of vocational training centre for women in Shewa village of district Swabi.