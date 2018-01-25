Khattak stresses matching approach in allocation, use of funds

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed to have a matching approach for the formulation of priorities making allocation for projects and transparent utilization of these resources on actual need driven, people friendly and welfare projects under ADP throughout the province. “There should be a clear sketch of spending in comparison with utilization on different projects under the ADP”, he added.

He was presiding over a mid-year review meeting of the current ADP at Cabinet Room of the Civil Secretariat, Peshawar. Advisor to Chief Minister on P&D Mian Khaleeq ur Rehman, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries attended. The meeting was told that the expenditures and revenue collection graphs of this year showed considerable improvement than the previous year. The overall ratio of allocations and expenditures of the local component of provincial departments was 41% against allocation and 66% against fund released respectively while that of foreign aid was 17% and 85% respectively whereas the allocation and expenditures of districts governments was 13% against allocation and 100% respectively.

Chief Minister asked the Local Government Department to make districts governments ensure transparent and judicious use of the amounts released. He was also assured that 444 new developmental schemes and 5,765 facilities would be completed in the province by June this year. Pervez Khattak directed that the ongoing and new projects in addition to the total projects in all departments should be completed with the already decided timelines. The government would see to the capacity of different departments for the progress and completion of schemes and on the basis of their capacity would provide resources.

The Chief Minister directed the Excise & Taxation Department for improved taxation regime to achieve the targets as taxation was one area where the provincial government could enhance its fiscal space for onward spending on the public welfare activities. Under the 18th amendment, the Excise Department should sit with the Home and Police for the futuristic responsibilities in different areas with clearly demarcated domains. Pervez Khattak directed the public sector entities to go all out with a focus approach in the whole process of implementation of projects initiated by his government under the public priority areas.

The departments should have an accelerated tempo on all projects including new, ongoing and the already continued projects in different departments. The end desire of these spending should be the improved delivery system for public welfare. The government would continue providing resources, provided, the department concerned showed the capacity for transparent and timely utilization of resources. The departments should stay clear that the government was accountable to the people and therefore it would go with the matching response to come true to the expectations of the people. His government cannot afford allusive and misdirected resource allocation having little utility and vast spending that is the drain of resources, he added.