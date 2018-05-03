Khattak requests JI not to leave KP govt

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak has requested Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj ul Haq to overturn his decision of leaving the provincial government. According to media reports, CM Khattak met JI chief to discuss the matters of mutual interest and especially the upcoming general elections.

Citing the five-years-long friendship, Khattak requested JI chief to stay in the coalition, as the next elections were around the corner, in a matter of few weeks. To this, JI chief said that his party was now a part of MMA and the final decision regarding the coalition government would be made after discussion with leaders of the religious group.

Earlier, the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership had decided to part ways and dissociate itself with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, without announcing any deadline for the move. JI emir Senator Sirjaul Haq had claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had voted for Sadiq Sanjrani as the chairman of Senate following an ‘order from the top.’