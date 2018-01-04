Khattak regrets denial of connectivity of power produced by KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has regretted the denial of connectivity to the electricity produced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government from different hydel power projects and the delaying tactics for the power purchasing agreement by WAPDA. He was presiding over a meeting at his office in Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Energy Muhammad Atif Khan, Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary Energy Muhammad Naeem Khan, Head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed and others attended.

The meeting focused on the progress on different projects of hydel power and made a number of decisions. Addressing the meeting the Chief Minister said that the denial by WAPDA to put the hydel power into the main grid and the delay to make a power purchasing agreement led to the conclusion that the intention of WAPDA was neither noble nor pro people. The people behind all this were interested for the purchase of expensive electricity that would overburden the already sagging poor under the already high price of electricity in the country. He had made up his mind to take it to the CCI, he added.

The Chief Minister directed for the commencement of the process for the solarization of 8000 schools, 5600 houses and 4000 mosques throughout the province. The entire process should be completed in two phases. He was told that the new discovery in oil and gas in Kohat would pitch additional royalty of one billion rupees annually to the provincial kitty. Pervez Khattak talked about the hydel power projects during his short tenure in office that included projects to be completed in short term, projects with mid-term goals and the long term guidelines and putting on ground hydro power projects in the province.

Under the short term plan, 57 megawatt of electricity had been produced and ready of only three projects costing 124 million dollars and under the mid-term plan, seven projects costing 673 million dollars, would produce 315.8 megawatt of electricity. The long term projects costing 11,150 million dollars would add 4003 megawatt of electricity through different projects. These projects would lead the province to support other provinces in overcoming the power shortage and in the process the whole exercise would widen the resource base of the province.

Pervez Khattak directed to immediately start the first phase of solarization that included schools, hospitals, mosques and houses throughout the province. He also directed to plan the shifting of micro-hydro power projects to the respective communities without any delay. He approved another 650 micro hydel power projects and directed to accelerate work on them. He also approved the extension of surplus power produced by the province to different public sector entities, hospitals, lift irrigation schemes and private sector industries adding that the provincial government spent billions of rupees on the production of electricity through different projects but it was ironic that the power stations did not get connectivity for the national grid and even there was yet to have a power purchasing agreement that he would take to the CCI meeting. The province is losing millions each day, he added. He also directed to remove the weaknesses in the system for the smooth transfer of micro power projects to be maintained, managed and operated by the relevant community. The meeting was briefed about the hydro power projects both of CPEC and non CPEC and the Chief Minister directed to plan a future course for the offering of feasible hydro power projects to private sector. We should know that there were multiple challenges in the public welfare projects but his government would never compromise on the public welfare, he concluded.