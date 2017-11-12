Khattak OKs forestland utilization for tourism, power projects

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkha Chief Minister, Pervaiz Khattak has principally agreed to the proposal regarding utilization of lands owned by environment and wildlife department in tourism and power generation projects. He was chairing a combined meeting of wildlife, forest and environmental departments at Chief Minister House here on Saturday. Meeting among others was attended by Chief Secretary, Muhammad Azam Khan, Chief Strategic Support Unit, Sahibzada Saeed, Commissioner Hazara, Akbar Khan and concerned officials.

According approval to the proposal, KP CM stressed that projects should be environment friendly. He agreed to the recommendation that share of ten percent from profit should be given to environment department as a compensation. Briefing the meeting, Secretary Energy, Engr. Muhammad Naeem Khan told that additional 400 kanals land of forest department has been needed for under construction 840 MW Shukki Kinari project at Manshera.

Similarly, private land has been required for construction of 84 MW hydel power house at Mataltan, he said adding NOC and permission of provincial government is of supreme importance in completing these projects on time. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Environment, Nazar Hussain Shah said that department has no objection on these public welfare schemes but they should be environment friendly and an appropriate amount from the profit be given to the affected department for initiating new schemes to preserve and promote environment.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Pervaiz Khattak has directed concerned departments to complete ongoing water provision and sanitation schemes on time by constant monitoring and judicious utilization of available resources. He said that while chairing a high level meeting at CM Secretariat here on Saturday. Meeting among others was attended by Provincial Minister, Jamshaid uddin Kakakhel and officials of irrigation department. On the occasion, CM also sought a complete report of these water provision and sanitation schemes. He directed that work order of schemes whose tender have been approved should be issued. He also directed concerned MPAs to visit site of construction and make efforts to remove impediments for timely completion of these projects.—APP