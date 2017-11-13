Khattak invites youth to join PTI

Nowshera

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Khattak on Sunday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been asking everyone ‘why he was disqualified’ after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan started his struggle against corruption.

Addressing a ceremony after laying foundation stone of the Marooba Dam in Naushera, he said that the country’s youth should also join the PTI chairman in his fighting against the corrupt mafia.

Taking a jibe at former KP CM Ameer Haider Hoti, Pervaiz Khattak said that the former provincial government led by Awami National Party had done nothing for the province. More than Rs1.5 billion would be spent to complete the project.—INP