Khattak for inclusion of Khyber road in BRTP

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak Monday directed to include Khyber road from Suray Pull (bridge) to Aman Chowk as part of the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRTP). This he directed during his surprise visit to different spots of the BRT Transit. He inspected various parts of the BRT and directed to include the route from Suray Pull to Aman Chowk in the BRT design.

The cantt administration has already agreed to it and NoC has been issued therefore the Khyber Road would become part of BRT project. During his visit, he was briefed about different construction work and the process of completion. He also talked to the citizens during his visit and asked them about their problems because of the BRTP. The Chief Minister appealed citizens to extend cooperation during the construction work of BRTP adding that after the completion of the project, the citizens would have an efficient commuting facility in the whole Peshawar city.

The newly elect senator Fida Muhammad Khan, MPA Arbab Waseem and DG PDA also accompanied the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister personally reviewed the pace of project at Shoba Chowk, Khyber Bazar, Firdous Chowk, Hashtnagri Chowk, Gulbahar Chowk, Chamkani, Aman Chowk, Tambwano Mor, Abadara Road, Shaheen Town and main BRT route.

Pervez Khattak directed for the accelerated completion of bus stations of Bus Rapid Transit adding that after the complete design, the construction company has enhanced responsibility to work round the clock and ensure timely and quality completion of work. He directed to focus on bus station at Aman Chowk and underpass. He said that BRT would provide a durable solution to all traffic problems. His government was working on multiple fronts that included the institutional buildings and the provision of efficient services to the people in all social sectors. His government has made a considerable headway in all sectors, he added.—APP