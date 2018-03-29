Khattak forms committee to finalize site for treatment plant for generating electricity from solid waste

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed the authorities of Water Supply and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to finalize the dumping site among the already six sites identified in Peshawar for the waste management disposal and a treatment plant for producing electricity out of the dumped solid waste. He was presiding over a high level meeting here on Wednesday called to discuss the identification of different sites for the dumping ground. The Chief Minister formed a committee to finalize the selection of one site out of the total six identified sites for the dumping ground for the waste management to be converted to a treatment plant and the site must be for a longer period of time.

The CM cautioned for enhanced level of preparedness for effectively controlling the dengue virus in different districts of the province well before its outburst. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar was directed to immediately construct the drain system in Gulbahar and construct other broken drain manholes in the city. The meeting was further informed about the danger of dengue in the coming summer and the level of preparedness by the concerned departments.

It was informed that a meeting has already been conducted, task assigned to different quarters and a complete plan worked out in this regard. The meeting was further informed about the drain and sanitation system in the city and the work so far done, was elaborated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed to sensitize the WSSP for the task allocated to them. When the project entered the implementation stage for the benefit of the people, unfortunately a filthy propaganda is launched by the failed political forces maligning the government.

The KP government’s sincerity to the cause of public welfare through a changed approach were above board. The people kept on showing their level of satisfaction never seen before. Pervez Khattak said that he will never make any rigmarole, he has no cognitive dissonance, he is a practical person with the background of total congruity. The uplift of Peshawar cannot be compromised adding that the local MPAs would fully cooperate with the executing agencies for all the projects in their respective constituencies. He directed to immediately construct the main drain system in Gulbahar and depute an official to monitor the construction work on daily basis and submit a report.