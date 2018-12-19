Khattak, Farman briefed on boarder fencing

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday visited South Waziristan district and inspected the ongoing border fencing work at Angoor Adda area.

According to a communiqué of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the Defense Minister and Governor were also given briefing on security situation in the region, ongoing operations and progress on socio-economic development projects being undertaken in the region.

Both the Defence Minister and KP Governor, who upon arrival were received by the Inspector General Frontier Corps KP South Major General Abid Latif, also met the local tribal elders and Maliks.

