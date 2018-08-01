Khattak dispels rumors of grouping within PTI

Staff Reporter

Pervaiz Khattak, the former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has watered down the impression of grouping within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a day after he had threatened to leave the party. The semblance of unity within the party was shaken when Khattak threatened that he would quit PTI if he is not given the slot of the chief minister of the province. The politician also got his statement in this regard published, however, Khattak seems to be on board with the PTI leadership now. ‘We are soldiers of Khan Sahib (Imran Khan),’ Mr Khattak told journalists after a meeting of his party’s MPAs-elect held in the Speaker’s House here on Monday evening. He said that there was no grouping in the party over the top provincial slot adding that propaganda was underway on television regarding him.

Around 20 MPAs-elect attended the meeting, which was convened by the speaker of the provincial assembly, Asad Qaiser. Officially PTI claimed that it was just a get-together and there was no hidden agenda to be discussed in the meeting, however, sources claim that the brainstorming was intended to build pressure on PTI central leadership to appoint Mr Khattak as the chief minister.

The meeting was convened at a time when reportedly, Imran Khan is eyeing to appoint the former minister for elementary and education minister, Mohammad Atif Khan as the chief minister of the war-battered province. On the occasion, Shah Farman, told newsmen that it was a consultative meeting about the next chief minister, hastening to add that every lawmaker had the desire to become chief minister.

The MPAs-elect, who attended the meeting, included former minister for revenue Ali Ameen Gandapur, former minister for public health engineering Shah Farman, Arbab Jandad Khan, Asif Khan, Wazirzada, Jamsheedud Din Kakakhel, Taj Mohammad, Arbab Waseem, Muhibullah and Abdul Kareem.

