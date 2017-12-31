Khattak directs sorting out Jalozai housing, EZ issues

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak directed for settling down the issues of Jalozai Housing scheme and Jalozai Economic Zone (EZ). He directed to formalize all agreements with the investors intending to set up their ventures in the province. He was presiding over a progress review meeting on Jalozai Housing Scheme and Jalozai Industrial Estate here Saturday. The Chief Minister was briefed about the construction work, the infrastructure development and allied facilities at the site.

The chief Minister was for accelerated work on mosques, schools, hospitals, community centres, playgrounds, colleges, sanitation and drain system in the housing scheme. He directed for the construction of small dams both for recreational and water recharging purposes. He hoped that the infrastructure development in the housing scheme would be completed with the time tag and the issues resolved. He said that the infrastructure that included mosques, schools and colleges, hospitals, community centres, playgrounds, sanitation and drain would make the housing scheme more attractive and the allottees of plots would start constructing their houses immediately.

Pervez Khattak simultaneously directed to speed up the infrastructure development for the industrial purposes in the Jalozai Economic zone adding that a separate grid station by the PESCO would speed up the process of construction in the economic zone. He directed to coordinate with the relevant quarters in this regard. Pervez Khattak directed to take measures for the rehabilitation of Gadoon Industrial Zone. Regarding the Hattar Industrial Estate, he said that some investors had contacted him to set up their industrial units there and directed the KP EZDMC to coordinate with the potential investors.