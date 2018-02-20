Khattak directs early completion of BRT, supply of buses

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak directed for the accelerated work on the main corridor and feeding routes of the Rapid Bus Transit and early completion of drain system on the BRT corridor and early supply of buses for the BRT. He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on the beautification of Nowshera and also asked about the progress report on the Rapid Bus Transit at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

Minister for Excise & Taxation Mian Jamshedudin Kakakhel, Advisor to CM Mian Khaliqur Rehman, DG PDA, Naib Nazim Nowshera and other concerned officials attended. The meeting was also briefed about the plantation and landscaping of Nowshera, Akora Khattak and Jehangira. It was further informed about the up-gradation of different facilities at Taru Jabba, Pabbi Station and Cherat road as part of the beautification plan.

The chief minister further directed to plan the futuristic extension of Pir Zakori Bridge adding that the provision should be kept in the Pir Zakori design for future extension in order to tackle the traffic problems in future. He also directed for the accelerated work on different roads in Peshawar.

The chief minister also directed for the accelerated work on beautification of Nowshera that included LED lights at Jehangira, Nowshera, Akora Khattak, construction of roads and public toilets at Jehangira, road and footpath at Nowshera and roads and public toilets at Akora Khattak.—APP