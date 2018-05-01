Khattak assures cooperation to meet requirements of Mardan Girls Cadet College

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has assured all out cooperation of his provincial government in meeting the essential requirements of newly established Girls Cadet College Mardan so that its administration could smoothly carry out the academic and developmental activities of this unique institution. He said that establishing the 1st Girls Cadet College of the country was a unique distinction and great honour for Mardan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It’s encouraging the institution got national and international recognition of his government commitment for mainstreaming women and media too carried it prominently. He was chairing the 1st meeting of the Board of Governors of Girls Cadet College Mardan at Chief Minister House Peshawar. The meeting besides Provincial Minister for Education Atif Khan, Commissioner Mardan Zakir Hussain Afridi, Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre Brig. Zahid Hussain, Principal of the College Brig. (Retd) Javed Sarwar was also attended by the administrative secretaries of Education, Finance, P&D department and other concerned high ups.

The meeting took stock of the matters relating to developmental schemes and financial needs of the college wherein a number of decisions were taken. On this the Chief Minister was told that building of the college spreading on 240 kanals would be completed in two years with cost of Rs. 2.40 billion. It would be equipped with all modern educational facilities. Classes of the first batch of students has been started since September last year. Chief Minister said that the dream of national development and prosperity could not be realized without higher education and skills in all sectors of life.

He asked the college administration to ensure all the essential recruitments of teaching and administrative cadres of the college strictly on merit basis keeping the urgent needs of the college in view. Similarly, he further directed that all admissions in the college must be ensured on open merit.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in another meeting about developmental schemes in Mardan regretted that the past rulers ignored the public sector schools while matriculate teachers were recruited on the basis of favoritism. He said it spoiled the quality of education in government schools that also lacked basic facilities like drinking water, toilets and boundary walls etc.

However, he said his government declared educational emergency in the province and provided all basic facilities to the public sector schools. Similarly, he said that class based education system was replaced with one English medium system to enable the poor students of government schools to compete that of rich students of English medium private schools.