Khattak assures consideration to create tehsil in Upper Kohistan

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has assured to consider the creation of a Tehsil comprising far flung areas of Sueki Char of Upper Kohistan in the light of the reports of the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Revenue authorities.

He was talking to a 40-member delegation of Kohistan led by PTI Regional President MPA Zargul Khan and Advisor to Chief Minister Haji Abdul Haq which called on him in the Chief Minister House Peshawar. Reassuring a sympathetic consideration to the problems raised by the delegation, the Chief Minister said his government would never allow any injustice to the people. It would continue mitigating the problems and complaints of the people.

Pervez Khattak said his government initiate actions after properly investigating the hardships and needs of the people as his government wanted to provide services to the people. His government was taking the developmental initiatives in different sectors to the far flung areas so that the hitherto neglected people could have an access to the efficient services and the areas could be brought at par with other developed areas of the province.

Earlier, his government created districts as it was the genuine demand of the people. The people before the creation of the district used to suffer a lot. Chief Minister reminded that his government would never make transfers and postings on political consideration.