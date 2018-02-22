Khattak approves holding of ETEA in Mardan, Kohat, Chakdara, Abbotabad

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed the education testing evaluation agency (ETEA) for making more transparent the process of examination and ensuring efficient services to the students in the examination halls. He approved the plan for the holding of ETEA in Mardan, Kohat, Chakdara, Abbottabad and other divisional headquarters in addition to Peshawar in order to minimize the expenditure of the students coming from far-flung areas of the province.

He was presiding over the 27th board of governors meeting of ETEA at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani, Head of ETEA and administrative secretaries of health and education alongwith members attended the meeting. The meeting approved the recommendations of the previous meeting. The meeting was informed about previous decisions of the Board of Governors meeting, its implementation strategy, the earning and spending of ETEA.

The meeting was briefed about the preparation for the entry test to Engineering and Medical Colleges and the results announcement within 25 hours. The Chief Minister while addressing the meeting, directed for efficient services in the whole process of examination to candidates for Engineering and Medical Colleges.

The institution should use information technology to have a foolproof system. He also agreed to the restructuring and capacity building of the ETEA adding that ETEA should have the required staff, the installation of cameras, face reading mechanism, biometric system and other allied resources. ETEA should be ready round the clock for all testing and should have the capacity to deliver transparently. He has given approval to certain requirements for the capacity building and bringing dynamism to the ETEA and directed to plan documentation for short listing adding that ETEA should take the qualifying test and handed over to the relevant institution and the relevant institution on the basis of the result would make further decision.

Pervez Khattak also directed that after the results, the ETEA should arrange entry test and provide all possible facilities to the candidates. He said ETEA should not plan the overburdening of candidates. The Chief Minister also agreed to induct two more members to the board of governor body and a member from the law department adding that honoraria and incentives would be would be linked to the earning of ETEA.