Khattak approves BRT operational plan

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak approved the operational and business plan for the Bus Rapid Transit and directed the Finance Department to release 50% out of Rs two billion for the land acquisition at the main terminal of BRT at Chamkani.

He was presiding over a meeting on the Bus Rapid Transit at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting was attended by special assistant to chief Minister of Transport Shad Mohammad, MPA Shaukat Yousafzai, Administrative Secretaries, Commissioner Peshawar and other relevant officials. The meeting had a detail discussion on different requirements for the rapid bus transit and made a number of decisions to put on ground the whole structure for the rapid bus transit on time.

The Chief Minister addressing the participants of the meeting directed for accelerated pace of work on different packages under the time line. The construction work should be started with time tag adding that his Government could no longer afford any delay or changes in the existing sketch and structure of the Bus Rapid Transit. He said that the project would give one solution to all traffic congestions in Peshawar city. The main corridor of the Bus Rapid Transit would be fed by ten feeder’s routes. He directed for the complete picture of busses off and on the corridor so that the people should know the type and kind of commuting facilities under the Bus Rapid Transit.

Pervez Khattak said that with the Bus Rapid Transit there would be a shit from old transportation industry to a new 21 century transport facility in the shape of rapid bus transit in Peshawar. He directed to complete all codal and procedure requirements required for putting on ground the all time mega project for Peshawar. He said that the project would integrate the whole feeding routs to the main corridor of the Bus Rapid Transit. He warned against any delay adding that the technical, operational and business plan should be completed immediately that would facilitate the timely lunching of the project. He assured compensation to all affectees of the Bus Rapid Transit.