Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath compulsory for all citizens: IHC

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday announced its verdict in a case regarding controversial amendments to the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in the Elections Act 2017, making it compulsory for all Pakistani citizens to take an oath regarding their faith if they seek to join the civil service, armed forces or judiciary.

The court, in its short order, said that the faith of all citizens is to be mentioned on birth certificates, national identity cards, voters’ lists and passports.

The court ordered the parliament to “take steps” for the “protection of the belief in the finality of the Prophethood”.

“Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath is the foundation of our religion and it is the duty of every Muslim to protect this core belief,” the order read.

