Khatm-e-Nubawwat verdict

JUDGE of Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, who was seized with the issue of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat, has come out with a landmark judgement, which, if implemented in letter and spirit, is going to address all concerns and controversies surrounding this sensitive matter. In a short order issued on Friday, he made declaration of faith mandatory before joining the judiciary, armed forces, civil services and other government jobs. The court also ruled that the parliament may make necessary legislation and amendments to the existing laws to ensure that all the terms specifically used for ‘Islam’ and ‘Muslims’ were not {mis-}used by the persons belonging to any of the minorities for hiding their real identity or for any other purpose.

Justice Siddiqui’s name would always be remembered in the annals of history as the one who worked comprehensively and minutely on the issue and delivered a judgement that would close the path of any disputes or controversies on the subject in future. There can be no two opinions that minorities enjoy all the rights and privileges that are available to the majority in the country but there is absolutely no justification for members of the minority community to hide their real identity for the sake of grabbing higher and sensitive posts. This should not have been possible in view of multi-tier security clearance that a government servant or elected representative is subject to while joining the public sector or contesting elections but it is clear that the agencies concerned closed their eyes deliberately, allowing people with dubious credentials to reach highest posts. The court has also done well by declaring it mandatory for all the institutions to engage Muslim teachers for teaching Islamiat/Deenyat as subject. This is important in view of reports that teachers with hidden religious identity were teaching the subject even in Federal Government schools and colleges and thereby impacting upon the views and opinions of innocent children. The issue of Khatam-e-Nubawwat was made an excuse by some groups and vested interests to destabilize the elected Government. However, now that the court has dealt with the issue in an all-encompassing manner, it is hoped that there would be no room for exploitation of the issue for political objectives.

