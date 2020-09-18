Khaqan tops taxpayers list among lawmakers Karachi pays most tax among cities of Pakistan; Buzdar, Vawda did not pay any taxes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday released the Tax Directory 2018, which gives an insight into tax collection and the taxes paid by individuals.

The tax directory also stated the tax paid by various parliamentarians. The highest amount of tax was paid by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He paid around Rs241.3 million in tax during the financial year. Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs282,449 in tax. Opposition leader and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs97,030,595 while PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid Rs 294,117 in tax. Bilawal’s father and former president, Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs28,089,455 in tax.

Moreover, the tax directory revealed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid Rs183,900 in tax and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz paid Rs87,005,368 in taxes.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah paid Rs13,088,275, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar paid around Rs59.4 million, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar paid Rs53,046,342 and Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid paid Rs579,011 in taxes.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda did not pay any taxes in the fiscal year.

K-P Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid Rs235,982, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal paid Rs48,018,948 and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid Rs10,022,184 in taxes. He also paid Rs63,054,761 in the case of Association of Persons.

During the 2018 financial year, Sindh took the lead in tax collection. Punjab, despite having more tax fliers, came in second. The southern province’s contribution to tax collection stood at 44.91 per cent, Punjab 34.99pc, federal capital Islamabad 14.77pc, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) with 3.54pc, Balochistan 1.67pc and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) collected 0.12pc .