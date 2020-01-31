Khaqan to file bail plea

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader on Friday decided to file bail plea in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has convinced Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to submit bail petition. On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed the NAB to complete inquiry against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract. As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company. In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time. —INP