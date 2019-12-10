Khaqan tells NA Speaker… I will not beg you for a production order

Observer Report

Islamabad

PML-N senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday walked out of the National Assembly after assailing Speaker Asad Qaiser for not issuing production orders of his fellow party leader Rana Sanaullah.

Addressing the lower house, he claimed that he had been attending the sitting not because of the speaker’s production orders but because of the court’s ruling. “I will not beg you for a production order and I am going back,” he said before leaving the house in protest.

Abbasi disclosed that he had written three letters to the speaker seeking the issuance of production orders of all the jailed opposition members. “I will place your reply in the NA library for record which you had sent through a section officer telling me that only you have the powers to issue production orders,” he said while addressing the speaker.