Khaqan set to energize society, by excellence in sciences education

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed the resolve of the government to propel the society and economy into the future on the momentum of excellence in education, especially in sciences.

In a message on the World Science Day for peace and Development, 2017 the Prime Minister said this would need synergetic collaboration across the whole society , where the government, private sector, academia and scholars all join hands for the advancement of our nation.

“I have great faith in our people and I am confident that by focusing on the education of our children and youth, and by strengthening the tradition of research and scholarship in the sciences, Pakistan will very soon attain its rightful place amongst the most developed nations of the world” the Prime Minister said.

He said it is quite impossible to overemphasise the importance of the sciences in the modern world. Science continues to be, more than ever, the primary currency of economic, political and social growth and expansion.—INP