Khaqan reaches out to Bilawal for support in NA-249 seat

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday called on Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto ahead of by-poll on Karachi’s NA-249 by-polls to seek support.

The two opposition leaders discussed the impending NA-249 seat elections, which fell vacant after ruling party’s Faisal Vawda relinquished it for his Senate seat.

Abbasi reached out to Bilawal for his party’s support in the by-polls in which PML-N has fielded the former finance minister Miftah Ismael.

Bilawal has, however, told Abbasi that he’d revert to the proposition once he’s consulted with party leadership.

The meeting was also attended by senators Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar and the by-polls candidate Ismael.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior PML-N leaders comprising former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-minister Miftah Ismail and others met PTI leader Haji Muzaffar Ali Shujra from Karachi and offered him to join the party, according to sources, privy to the development.

Muzaffar Ali Shujra is a senior politician from Karachi who had joined the ruling PTI in 2018.

“I am impressed with the long struggle of Imran Khan against corruption,” he had said while announcing his decision to switch his loyalties to Imran Khan’s party.

Shujra had served as PPP Karachi chapter and was a minister in the Sindh cabinet from 2003 to 2018.

Abbasi was in Karachi to inaugurate the party’s election office for NA-249 by-polls in Karachi from where Miftah Ismail is contesting on PML-N’s ticket.