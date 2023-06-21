Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday called on his party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London.

Talking to journalists following the meeting with Nawaz Sharif, Abbasi said, “I stand with the party [PML-N]. I am a party worker.”

The former premier asserted that he had no differences with the PML-N or the party’s supremo.

“There are no differences within the party ranks,” Abbasi said, adding that he never hinted at launching a new political party.

Earlier this year, Abbasi stepped down from the party’s post after Maryam was elevated as the PML-N’s chief organiser and senior vice president by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PML-N president.

During his interaction with the journalists in London, the ex-premier said that he had already informed Nawaz that it would not be possible for him to stay in the party position if he would change leadership.