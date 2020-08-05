Khaqan Abbasi, others indicted in LNG case

Observer Report

Karachi

An accountability court in Karachi on Wednesday indicted former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for allegedly making illegal appointments at Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and causing harm to the national exchequer during his tenure as the petroleum minister. During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor told the court Abbasi had “illegally appointed” Sheikh Imran ul Haq as managing director and Yaqub Sattar as deputy managing director of PSO. NAB officials also told the court the accused had caused a loss of Rs138 million to the national exchequer.