Khanzada inaugurates Zaheer Abbas Cricket Academy

Sports Reporter

Attock

Provincial Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada Thursday said that Punjab Government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif is taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of sports and for the purpose million of rupees are being spent.

He said this after inaugurating Zaheer Abbas Cricket Academy in Hazro. On the occasion former Cricketer Zaheer Abbas and District Sports Officer Sheikh Asif was also present.

Provincial Minister said that in this academy international level training will be imparted to the young cricketers.

He said that at the cost of Rs 80 million flood lights will be installed in Shuja Khanzada Jinnah Stadium Hazro .

Minister said that under an agreement ten cricket academies have been established across the Punjab while the 11th Cricket academy has been inaugurated today.

He said, in Punjab for the promotion of sports 155 projects for the promotion of sports are in different stages of completion .

Jahangir Khanzada said that for the promotion of national game Hockey, Rs 320 million are being spent and 22 hockey stadiums are being upgraded while in Attock , Hockey Stadium is being upgraded at the cost of Rs 90 million.

He said that as a whole Rs 320 million are being spent in Attock district for the promotion of sports.

He further said that in Lahore an international level sports complex has been established while in Attock district a sports complex in near to completion.

He emphasised upon the youth to take advantage of these sports facilities. Earlier former Cricketer Zaheer Abbas said that across the Punjab ten cricket academies have been established while today in Hazro, 11th cricket academy has been inaugurated.