Khanyar massacre: No justice yet, survivors wail

Srinagar

Twenty-seven years back the paramilitary forces opened fire on a funeral procession in the Khanyar area of the old city and shot 28 people dead and wounded 52 others in a massacre that only deepened the hate against the government forces in the Kashmir valley. No one among the forces’ men was ever brought to justice. But now it appears justice for the survivors may not be far-fetched, after all.

In a first step to prosecute the men of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for shedding the blood of innocent people in Khanyar, the state police have written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the sanction to prosecute the CRPF personnel. Since the paramilitary personnel are involved in the massacre, the state home department has to take up the matter with MHA which is the competent authority to decide on the granting of sanction for the prosecution.—GK