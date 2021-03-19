Khan’s initiatives will foil Indian designs to dent Pak-BD ties

Pakistan and Bangladesh, linked in historic, fraternal ties, have somehow remained strained, but last July initiative from Prime Minister Imran Khan to break the ice may well be a precursor to renewed intimate relationship, but Indian designs to derive wedge between them, a major hurdle, needs to be removed through mutual consent.

Such an exercise was attempted earlier also, but Hasina Wajid’s election for a second term for unknown reasons became a spoiler.

However, the new Islamabad action should be helpful in undoing the wrong. Luckily for both the South Asian countries Sheikha Hasina’s respone was a welcome one.

From the Bangladesh side, its former ambassador Tahir Khan, and Karachi-based deputy high commissioner Noore Helal Saifur Rehman did whatever they could do within their capacity to rebuild ties.

They have now been Transferred –ambassador Tahir to Portugal and Noore Helal on promotion to ambassadorship to South Africa.

Pakistan (formerly West Pakistan) recognized Bangladesh in 1974 after pressure from across the Muslim world.

The two countries are both founding members of SAARC, as well as members of the Developing 8 Countries, the OIC and the Commonwealth of Nations

It was in March that Pakistan resolution was adopted back on 23 March 1940, when Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazl-e-Haq from Bengal moved historic resolution.

Contributions by the leaders of Bangal have been pioneering and phenomenal in Pakistan movement.

All India Muslim League, party which campaigned cause of Pakistan itself was formed in Dhaka in 1906.

A careful look at the sorrow state of present affairs exposes most existing misunderstandings stemming out of role of India as powerful hegemony of sub-continent.

India figures out as common factor in physical isolation of Pakistan and Bangladesh from 1971 to date.

Most contentious issues between Pakistan and Bangladesh have been decided and settled once and for all through tripartite Delhi Pact signed on April 9, 1972 between Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

The pact expressed satisfaction on all issues pertaining to Prisoners of war recognition of Bangladesh and official apology etc.

These matters have not been questioned for decades unless Indian dominated propaganda reignited the spark.

Bangladesh has been separated only because of Indian conspiracies, though addressable genuine fault lines also existed.

Even today BJP led Hindutva dominated Government is behaving no differently from congress Indira Gandhi led Government of 1971.

By instigating Bangladesh to reengage in blame and allegation game and gestures Modi’s Hindutva agenda is engaging in grand celebrations of Golden Jubilee of 1971 fall of Dhaka.

Bangladesh and Pakistan have unique opportunity to explore new economic benefits offered to both in their respective engagements with China.

Bangladesh can greatly benefit from joining CPEC and other regional forums for enhanced market share in Central Asia and China provided it gets out of the shade of hate incitement policies of Modi led Hindutva trap.

Looking at history, Bangla Desh, even separation from Western wing of the country, remained alert against Indian motives.

It had issues with New Dehi on Farakkha Barrage and on teen beegha border problem.

Time demands that both countries should not jointly try to develop ties for mutual benefit.