Khanpur made Sub-Division

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Tehsil Khanpur of District Haripur has been upgraded to the status of Sub-Division. Board of Revenue, Revenue & Estate Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, notified this here Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan welcomed this notification and termed it as people friendly initiative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government. He made it clear that this was the long-standing demand and dream of people of backward tehsil Khanpur.

Provincial Government has converted this long-standing dream of people into reality. He said that it was vision and mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to invest on humanity. Provincial Government was working for the welfare of common man right from its first day.

That was why; people of this province expressed confidence over PTI and gave it heavy mandate to serve again for the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured that his government would continue to work in accordance with the expectations of people.

