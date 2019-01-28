Khanpur canal de-silting project to be launched on Feb 1

Rawalpindi

Khanpur canal de-silting project will be launched on February 1 and water supply from the dam to cantt areas will be suspended for 12 days. RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the civic body would pay Rs 1.2 million to CDA to complete the project. He informed that earlier the RCB was receiving nearly six million gallons daily from the dam.

He said the board would try to meet water demand through tube wells. The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chor, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas. To a question, he said that RCB would pursue its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the resident. —APP

