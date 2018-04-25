Khanna Bridge construction work in progress

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced traffic plan to facilitate motorists of twin cities in wake of on-going development work on Khanna Bridge at Express Highway.

Spokesman of Islamabad Traffic Police urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be addressed properly.

He said under the traffic plan, Lithrar road towards Khanna Bridge would remain closed for all kinds of traffic.

He said the motorists who want to go Islamabad through Litherar Road would reach their destinations by taking U turn on Expressway on left side while taking again U turn from Dhok kala Khan Flyovers could go towards Litherar road.

He said that motorist travelling towards Koral and Gulberg road while taking U turn from Dhok Kala Khan Flyovers would reach their destinations.

He said that those travelling from Rawalpindi Khana Bridge towards Islamabad latherer road could also go to Rawal dam park road by taking u turn via expressway Faizabad flyovers.

He said that people could use routes of Khanna Pull Service Road via Khanna Bridge towards Koral and Gulberg road.

He said that the traffic plan has been evolved and announced by Chief Traffic Officer saying that diversions would also be placed on different places, in a message.—APP

