Khan Sopori accused of giving speech when he was in jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, in a telling example of how the “lawless law” Public Safety Act (PSA) is slapped on pro-freedom people in the territory, the puppet administration in a fresh dossier has accused senior APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, of giving a speech when he was in jail.

The puppet authorities have said in the dossier that Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori gave a provocative speech at the funeral of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Qayoom Najar, on September 26 – a date on which he was in detention at Sopore police station. The 70-year-old leader is under illegal detention since February this year.

Qayoom Najar was martyred by Indian troops in Uri area of Baramulla district on September 26. At that time, the APHC leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, was under illegal detention at Sopore police station even after the High Court of the occupied territory had quashed a second PSA detention order against him on September 15. Khan Sopori was arrested in February this year and booked under the PSA, which was quashed by the High Court in June. On both occasions that the PSA orders were quashed, he was not released from jail. Now the puppet regime has prepared a fresh PSA dossier, charging him with delivering a “provocative speech” at Qayoom Najar’s funeral.

The dossier mentions that Khan Sopori was released from PSA detention on September 9 and thereafter he was charged with “provoking, motivating the youth of Sopore for creating law and order problems”. However, the facts are contrary to what the dossier says. The APHC leader was arrested in Sopore on February 15, 2017 and has been in jail under the PSA for the past nine months.

The PSA, which was enacted in the occupied territory in 1978, allows the puppet regime to detain any person without a trial for a period of up to two years. It has been described as a “lawless law” by the Amnesty International.

Khan Sopori’s son, Sajad Khan, told media that his father was not released for a single day since his detention in February. “How is it possible that he has given a speech at the funeral of the Hizb commander? My father was in the Sopore police station after he was granted bail in his second PSA on September 15,” he said. “He was sent to Kathua Jail in Jammu after a third PSA was slapped against him, without any information to the family,” he, said, adding, “It was only when my father called from someone’s cell phone that the police were taking him to Jammu that we came to know about it.”

Khan Sopori’s wife, three sons and a daughter live in a rented house in Sopore for the past six years, as their own house located in Srinagar’s Chanapora area was sealed by the puppet in 2012. “Our home was seized because my father has been affiliated with the freedom movement since his youth. He has spent more than 18 years in jail. When they failed to break his resolve, they snatched our home,” Sajad Khan said.—KMS