Khan proud of his team as Pakistan receives UNEP appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts for ecosystem restoration

By
Web Desk
-
37
Islamabad: United Nations Environment Program appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for ecosystem restoration.

Mentioning Pakistan’s crucial efforts to sustain a clean environment such as The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project, UNEP’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Dechen Tsering said large scale restoration initiatives are central to Pakistan’s efforts to increase ecosystem restoration.

Emphasizing the need for immediate actions, Dechen Tsering said Pakistan is leading this important effort.

PM is proud of his team

For achieving this important feat, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his satisfaction on Twitter and said that he was proud of his team.

