Khan must provide complete money trail of assets: Asif

Nawaz faced accountability, now its Imran’s turn

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has called upon PTI chairman Imran Khan to provide a complete money trail the same way he has been demanding it from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“We will ask for a detail of [Imran Khan’s] financial assets as to how the transaction were made and how a political party received funding from foreign countries,” Asif said while addressing a news conference here.

Khawaja Asif took aim at Imran Khan for the latter’s failure to establish a money trail for a flat he owns in London, saying that it was now Khan’s turn to be held accountable.

Asif additionally accused Khan of investing charity money meant for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Namal College.

He said audit of seven million dollars that were donated for Shaukat Khanum should also be provided as the money was invested in Muscat and France.

“Imran must not hide behind Shaukat Khanum. We will not let him run away,” said he.

He also stated that Khan’s accountability should be “very different” from that of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as the former oversaw the dispensation of other people’s donations while the latter was only being held accountable for his personal wealth.

Grouping together Khan’s cancer hospital and Namal College — both social welfare projects — with Khan’s political party, PTI, Asif said: “We need to find out whether [all of] these institutions are being used for launder money.”

He said instead of running from accountability, Imran Khan should also answer the questions about his assets. “If Nawaz Sharif could be asked about his assets, then why not Imran Khan who continues to receive money from his former wife”.

“Politics is a ruthless profession,” he continued, seemingly realising that he was accusing welfare projects of a serious crime. Nonetheless, he insisted that “Khan should not hide behind his institutions when he is held accountable.”

“Nawaz Sharif did not ask to be exempted, although he had the right. The law should be the same for Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif,” Asif said.

Asif also accused of Khan of ‘whitening’ his ‘black money’ by taking advantage of amnesty schemes that allowed people to repatriate wealth in return for paying one per cent in lieu of unpaid taxes on them.

“The past three to four years have proven you are ‘Double Shah’,” Asif said in a comment directed at the PTI chief, alluding to a notorious fraud who ran a Ponzi scheme in Pakistan.

“By the time money made its way into cricket, you had begun other businesses,” he said, asking how Khan had been able to build his assets.

Moving on to Panamagate and the Supreme Court’s pending ruling on the matter, Asif said: “There is no example in history of the way Nawaz Sharif was held accountable.”

Demanding that Khan also be held accountable for “three generations”, especially whatever he inherited from his father, Asif said that: “We will not let him avoid accountability.”

“Imran Khan’s divorced wife is still sending him millions of rupees, how is it possible?,” said Khawaja Asif, adding this is something the PTI chief needs to tell the public. The same set of rules applies to Imran Khan which is for Nawaz Sharif, he said.

To a question, the defence minister stated that his party was not even considering the possibility of the prime minister’s disqualification by the Supreme Court, therefore no name, including his own, was under consideration for premiership in case Sharif had to step down. On his rumoured fallout with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, Asif said disagreement was a facet of democracy and that his differences with Nisar were a “personal matter”.

“[At the end of the day] all of us have to say amen to what the leadership decides,” Asif said.

Khawaja Asif added that the reports of rift between PML-N and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar were mere assumptions as nothing as such happened in real. Supreme Court admitted there is no corruption scandal on PM Nawaz and now it is the turn of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to prove his innocence, he said.